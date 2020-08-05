Deborah L. Reeve of Riverhead died Aug. 4, 2020. She was 70.

She was born May 29, 1950, to Ralph and Geraldiene (Albin) Hulse.

She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1968 and married Richard L. Reeve May 3, 1969, at Old Steeple Community Church.

Ms. Reeve owned Reeve’s Farm Stand in Riverhead. She was a member of Old Steeple Community Church and Veritas Rebekah Lodge.

Family said she enjoyed gardening and sewing.

Ms. Reeve is survived by her husband, who resides in Riverhead; her mother, who resides in Aquebogue; and her sister, Donna Doroszka of Aquebogue.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Aug. 11, from 10 to 11 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., followed by burial at Aquebogue Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Old Steeple Community Church.