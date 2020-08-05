Mary F. Roche

Flanders resident Mary Roche died July 12, 2020, at her home. She was 89.

Ms. Roche was born May 13, 1931, in Laurel to Lawrence and Kathleen Stelzer. She graduated from Riverhead High School and attended nursing school in Glen Cove.

She was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking and baking and was known as “everybody’s mom,” according to family.

Predeceased by her husband, William, in 2001, and her son Richard, she is survived by her children Catherine Laton of Manorville, David, of Flanders and Frances Cobb of Flanders; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

The family received visitors July 16 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Interment took place July 17 at Calverton National Cemetery.