Former Riverhead resident Christopher S. Washington died Aug. 3, 2020, in Coram at the age of 31.

Born Oct. 29, 1988, in Smithtown, he was the son of Derrick and Kiesha (Mack) Washington.

He worked as a landscaper and he enjoyed skateboarding, music and drawing.

He was predeceased by his father in 2001 and his grandfather Ernest Washington. He is survived by his mother, Kiesha Washington-Dean of Riverhead; his stepfather, Jimmy Dean Sr. of Riverhead; siblings Malik Washington of Riverhead and Devin Washington of South Carolina; his stepsisters, Shinnequa Dean and Tanisha Whitney, both of Riverhead; his stepbrothers, Jimmy (Tasha) Dean Jr. of Riverhead and Jermaine Holmes of Riverhead; grandparents Edwin and Rosemary Taylor of Coram; grandmother Lettie Washington of South Carolina; grandfather Larry (Tammy) Mack of Virginia; and great-grandmother Mabel Mack of Virginia.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Aug. 11, from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in South Carolina.

