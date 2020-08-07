TrumpStock headed for Peconic Bay today, Bellone calls for disaster relief

“The Official Trump Boat” was spotted on the North Fork Thursday ahead of the parade. (Credit: Steve Wick)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Aug. 7.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

TrumpStock boat parade scheduled for the Peconic Bay today, making stop in Orient

Bellone once again calls for Congress to provide disaster relief to local governments in coronavirus package

First National Bank coming to former Capital One location downtown

Frustration grows as PSEG moves timeline for power restoration to Saturday

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

More than a decade in the making, town’s Comprehensive Plan close to adoption

Vineyard View affordable housing lottery canceled in final hour as developer looks to reopen application process

NORTHFORKER

All the tastiest ways to prepare local corn, according to a North Fork chef

Map: Where to stay on the North Fork waterfront

North Fork Open Houses: 8 listings to check out for the weekend of August 8

WEATHER

There’s a chance of showers throughout the day today and a high of only about 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 68.