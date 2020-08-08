Blotters: $7,886 worth of shirts stolen from Tanger Outlets store

Two men stole 86 shirts from the Hugo Boss store in Tanger Outlets, according to Riverhead Town police, who said the shirts had a combined value of $7,886. The larceny was reported on Aug. 2, but occurred on July 31, police said.

• Darnell Giles, 53, of West Babylon was charged with third-degree burglary at the Walmart store on Route 58 last Thursday night, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• Tyrone Toussaint, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated early Sunday following an automobile accident on North Wading River Road and Hulse Landing in Wading River, according to police.

• Theodora Midgette, 42, of Riverhead was charged with second-degree harassment last Tuesday morning on East Main Street. Additional information was not available.

• A vehicle involved in a two-car collision by the Aquebogue Elementary School last Tuesday morning left the scene, having caused damage to a parked car there, according to police.

•Two women removed an unknown amount of Dove body soap from the CVS Pharmacy on Route 58 last Tuesday night, according to police.

• About $125 worth of property was reported stolen from a car that was parked on West Main Street Monday afternoon, according to police.

• Someone opened a garage door of a home on Grant Drive in Aquebogue and removed a brown wallet that was inside a purse that was on the steps of the garage, according to police, who said the report was filed on Monday morning.

• Southampton Town police arrested a man on drug charges in Riverside Friday.

According to a report, police approached Brian Jenkins, 53, of Riverside around 5:30 p.m. as he was seen entering a wooded area at the dead end of Vail Avenue. As an officer approached, Mr. Jenkins reportedly discarded an object, which was found upon recovery to be a small bag of cocaine.

He was arrested for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, officials said.

• An Aquebogue man was arrested Saturday after he was found unlawfully occupying a vacant residence on Oak Avenue in Flanders.

Delando Henderson, 25, was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal trespassing, according to police.

• Police responded to a suspicious incident at a deli on Riverleigh Avenue in Riverside just before midnight Sunday.

According to police, a highly intoxicated man reported that a prostitute took $100 from him while he was walking behind the deli.

The woman told police she is a hairdresser and never exchanged sexual favors for money.

While an officer attempted to interview the man, he reportedly threw his phone on the pavement and refused to cooperate, ultimately leaving the scene in a taxi, reports said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.