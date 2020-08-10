School reopening plans in place as governor gives OK, another PSEG restoration deadline passes
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Aug. 10.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead school board discusses austerity plans as governor gives go-ahead to fall reopening
PSEG-LI president doubles down on commitment to have outages restored Sunday, even as outage map tells a different story
Riverhead residents can have storm debris picked up curbside Monday
EPCAL Watch Coalition to Riverhead Town: Drop the sale
Riverhead Charter School outlines reopen plan as new ninth grade program set to begin
Area police departments increase speed enforcement for Speed Awareness Week
‘TrumpStock’ makes its way across Peconic Bay, drawing a crowd of supporters and detractors in Montauk
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
As governor gives go-ahead for fall reopening, Greenport releases its hybrid plan
NORTHFORKER
8 outdoor workouts across the North Fork and Shelter Island to keep you happy and fit
Through Your Lens: Some of our favorite #northforker photos of the week
Out on the water with the Layla crew
People are pairing their wine with paletas and we’re here for it
Your guide to owning a waterfront home on the North Fork
One Minute on the North Fork: Catapano Dairy Farm
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today and a high near 89 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 72.