William A. “Bill” McCartin of New York City passed suddenly on June 28, 2020, at age 40.

Born on Nov. 25, 1979, to Caroline (Milligan) and William F. McCartin, Bill was born and raised in Riverhead, N.Y. He was a 1997 graduate of Riverhead High School. In 2001, Bill graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology with a bachelor of fine arts in computer animation and interactive media. Bill was a computer graphic artist and website designer by trade, but also enjoyed photography in his free time.

Predeceased by his father, he is survived by his mother, and he was the adored brother to Caroline (Anthony) Ceglio of Bayport, Kevin (Mary Anne) McCartin of Medford, Karen (Richard) Rinaldi of East Northport, Kathleen (Eliatt) DiLieto of Port Jefferson Station and Moira (Lawrence) Raynor of Baiting Hollow. While also being the cherished uncle to 15 nieces and nephews and one grandniece, Bill also leaves behind many additional family members and friends.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, N.Y., where visitation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 11, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, with burial to follow at Holy Sepulchre in Coram.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request donations made in Bill’s name to the Vincent Nasta Foundation (https://vincentnastafoundation.org).

