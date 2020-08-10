Richard Craven of Baiting Hollow died at his home Aug. 7, 2020. He was 91.

He was born May 14, 1929, in Corona, Queens, to Catherine (DeMartino) and Peter Craven.

Richard started working for the airlines when he was 18 years old. Shortly after, he enlisted in the military, where he proudly served in the Korean War.

He worked for many years as director of flight administration for Sea Board World Airlines. He then went on to open his own real estate agency, Richard Craven Real Estate Associates.

He and his wife, Martha (née Waters) married in Texas and were married for 69 years. They lived in Bay Shore for 40 years and then settled into their home in Baiting Hollow in 2002.

Richard was a loving father to Richard (Gail) Craven, Christopher (Cathy) Craven, Susan Craven and Kathleen (Anthony) Scavone. He was a cherished grandfather to Richard, Charlene and Samuel.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Aug. 11, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a prayer service will take place at 6 p.m.

