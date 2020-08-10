Joan Valentine Pantaleo

02-14-1940 to 08-01-2020

Joan was born on Feb. 14, 1940, in the Bronx, N.Y., to Harold and Hedwig Gunn. She grew up in Selden, N.Y., and relocated to Riverhead when she married Dominic Pantaleo.

Joan was a hard-working home health aide for Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was an avid animal lover and championed many animal rescues.

Joan is survived by her children, Donna, Tracey, Francine and Daniel; her grandchildren, Jennifer, Joseph, Brianne and Bailey; and her great-grandson, Michael.

In keeping with her wishes, no public services will be held.

