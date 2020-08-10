Former North Fork resident Robert Gary Aleksander Sr. of Delhi, N.Y., died Aug. 1, 2020. He was 64.

He was born in Riverhead April 23, 1956, to Anna (Pierzchanowski) and John Aleksander.

Mr. Aleksander graduated from Southold High School in 1975 and worked as a landscaper.

Family said he enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, telling jokes and keeping fish.

Predeceased by his son, Jeremy, and his parents, Mr. Aleksander is survived by his sons Robert, of Delhi, and Jason, of Southold; his brother, Rick, of Peconic; and his grandchildren, Grace and Jeremy, of Southold.

Visitors were received Aug. 9 at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral service took place Aug. 10 at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment was at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

