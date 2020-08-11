Neighbors oppose proposed car wash, Polonaise Park property for sale

The site of the proposed car wash. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Aug. 11.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Neighbors say Riverhead doesn’t need another car wash

Polish Town Civic Association plans to sell Polonaise Park, but says fair will go on in 2021

Riverhead Raceway: Cameras, but no live fans watch Soper triumph

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport campground seeking approvals for 20 cabins

Series of blood drives planned for Greenport at a time when donations are sorely needed

NORTHFORKER

First Look: Montauk Distilling Co. opens in Riverhead

Jermaine Owens delivers North Fork seafood to your door—and now he has a restaurant, too

North Fork Dream Home: A converted barn with your very own winery

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today and a high near 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 71.