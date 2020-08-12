Marilyn J. Thompson of Riverhead died Aug. 12 at The Bristal Assisted Living in Holtsville. She was 84.

She was born Aug. 8, 1936, in New York. She graduated from Patchogue High School and worked as a draftswoman for New York Telephone.

Family said she loved entertaining and parties, was a “social butterfly” and was very caring.

Ms. Thompson is survived by her children, Lawrence Hanlon of Aquebogue and Gary Hanlon of Mastic; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Aug. 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will be held during visiting hours. Cremation was private.