Police investigating shooting on East Main Street

The Riverhead Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital early Wednesday morning.

Police received a call from a resident at the River Pointe apartments reporting that they heard gun shots in the area around 2:24 a.m. and found a woman with minor injuries to her right arm.

The woman was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Riverhead detectives and New York State Police are currently investigating the exact cause of the incident and, with assistance from a K-9 unit, recovered evidence at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential, officials said.