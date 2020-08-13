Downtown apartments approved, day cares inundated with requests

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Aug. 13.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Town Board approves four-story apartment building downtown

As North Fork schools reopen, parents struggle to find childcare

Editorial: PSEG shows us what failure looks like at a very high level

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Push to expand telehealth services in Suffolk County

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: We debated the North Fork’s best foods of summer, and it got a little heated

How to get the most out of your veggies on the grill, according to Lucharitos chef

WEATHER

There’s a slight chance of thunderstorms today with a high near 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 70.