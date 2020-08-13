Veronica Palamidessi of Riverhead died Aug. 11, 2020, at Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach. She was 64.

Born Dec. 9, 1955, in Levittown, N.Y., she was the daughter of Marie (Ahearn) and Edward Miller.

Ms. Palamidessi worked as a medical administrator for many years. She lived for 25 years in Oceanside, where she raised her children, and moved to Riverhead in 2009.

She is survived by Ralph, her husband of 46 years; her children, Marie (Robert) Paul and Nicholas (Megan) Palamidessi; grandchildren Natalie, Jack, Matthew, Charles and Amelia; and siblings Mary, Edward, Kathleen and Patricia.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Aug. 14, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Saturday. Cremation will be private.

Memorial donations be made to American Cancer Society or American Kidney Fund.

