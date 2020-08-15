Blotter: Riverhead man charged in machete attack

Southampton Town police arrested a Riverhead man on felony assault charges after he reportedly slashed another man with a machete several times early Monday morning.

According to police, the two men were involved in a violent physical altercation on Old Quogue Road in Riverside around 4:20 a.m. when Jhon Velasquez-Estrada, 33, sliced another man with a machete and fled on foot. The victim was transported to Stony Brook University Medical Center via medevac for treatment of serious injuries and Mr. Velasquez-Estrada was arrested for felony first-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.

• Philip Fiasconaro, 53, of Flanders was arrested for driving with a suspended license after a traffic stop on Flanders Road Saturday around 12:36 a.m.

He was issued an appearance ticket and released in the field, police said.

The Armani store at Tanger Outlets reported Saturday that a woman stole $2,075 worth of men’s T-shirts, according to police.

• A Wading River woman told police she was scammed out of $4,000 by sending gift cards after she was instructed to open a Zelle account.

Zelle “is a way to send and receive money though friends, family and others you trust,” according to its website. The incident was reported Saturday, according to police.

• Assorted chef’s knives and utensils where reported stolen through an open window from a car parked in the Home Depot parking lot on Route 58 last Wednesday morning, according to police, who did not identify the value of the stolen items.

• A Riverhead woman told police last Thursday morning that charges were made on her debit card without her consent in Connecticut, according to police. Police did not indicate how much was charged to the card.

• A Baiting Hollow woman told police Monday that someone had illegally opened two bank accounts in her name. The woman said nothing had been taken, according to police.

• An Aquebogue woman reported being bitten by a neighbor’s dog on Pine Avenue Friday afternoon. The woman was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.