Riverhead Raceway: Beatty works way to victory lane

John Beatty Jr. had work to do — both during and after Saturday night’s 50-lap NASCAR Modified race at Riverhead Raceway.

After posting his eighth career victory, the Merrick driver had to race home before moving on to his regular job in Rockville Centre.

John Baker of Brookhaven impressed two new sponsors with his drive to a runner-up finish. Howie Brode of East Islip, a former three-time champion, made it onto the podium as well. Roger Turbush of Riverhead and his father-in-law, Dave Brigati of Calverton, completed the top five.

After sitting out a year, Owen Grennan of Glen Cove returned to the Crate Modified class for 2020 and when the checkered flag waved in a 25-lap feature, Grennan had his fourth career victory. Richie Davidowitz of East Moriches was second and Sean Glennon of Northport third.

Jimmy Rennick Jr. of Howard Beach broke a 14-year track record in qualifying for Super Pro Trucks, rounding the quarter-mile oval in 13.041 seconds. Better yet, Rennick proceeded to win a 30-lap contest. Jack Handley Jr. and Sean Glennon were the next two finishers.

Daniel Carter made a 291-mile tow from Cortland worth his while, picking up his first career win in Riverhead. Carter emerged victorious in a 50-lap Legend Race Car national qualifier. Kevin Nowak of Medford and Ray Fitzgerald of Manorville claimed second and third, respectively.

Brian McCormack of Holbrook topped the field in a 20-lap Street Stock event, his second career victory. Dave Antos of Lindenhurst had to settle for second. Jay Henschel of Levittown claimed third.

The Vintage All Stars made their 2020 debut, with Tony Ferrante Jr. of New Hyde Park scoring the win, followed by Don Howe of Water Mill and Mark Miller of Hauppauge.

The evening concluded with a 50-lap Truck Enduro, which was won by Gary Voight of Medford on his daughter Autumn’s fifth birthday. Mariah Lawrence of Southampton took second while her brother, Woot Lawrence of Southampton, was third.