‘Back the Blue’ rally planned for downtown, Cuomo says gyms can reopen
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Aug. 18.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
‘Back the Blue Rally’ planned for downtown Riverhead
Gov. Cuomo: Gyms can reopen beginning next week
PSEG Long Island says it will reimburse storm victims for spoiled food, medication
Riverhead Raceway: Beatty works way to victory lane
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Why the town’s plan to close Love Lane to weekend traffic didn’t take shape this summer
Greenport school staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Mattituck switches school reopening plan; K-8 will now be hybrid
NORTHFORKER
Northforker staffers pick their fave summer rosés
North Fork Dream Home: New construction with a true-to-Greenport feel
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 65. There’s a chance of thunderstorms after 2 p.m.