Real Estate Transfers: Aug. 20, 2020

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated July 4-10, 2020.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Wilmington Savings to West II, John, 170 Grant Dr (600-66-4-1.34), (R), $561,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Manzi Homes East LLC to Cevasco, Douglas, 26 Old Orchard Rd (600-80-2-2.6), (R), $465,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• 33 Baiting Hollow Co to Oliveri, Anthony, 33 Baiting Hollow Ln (600-40-3-11), (R), $395,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Hagzan, D to Lonergan Trust, Diane, 6405 Alvahs Ln (1000-101-1-16.7), (R), $626,500

GREENPORT (11944)

• Hartman, F & D to Gonzalez, Brandi, 55 Washington Ave (1001-2-1-5), (R), $350,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Citigroup Mortgage to Zoitas, Andeas, 1470 Grandview Dr (1000-14-2-3.15), (R), $1,785,525

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Rausch Jr, K to Lagun, Roland, 74 Park Rd (600-16-3-4), (R), $308,500

• Wilmington Savings to Canales, Jose, 30 Joyce Dr (600-83-2-10), (R), $310,000

• Deutsche Bank Nat Tr to DeCarvalho, Francisco, 534 Raynor Ave (600-123-1-19), (R), $246,000

• Meier, B to Andrychowski, Jason, 414 Sweezy Ave (600-123-2-63), (R), $300,000

• Luce IV, H to 271 Riv LLC, 271 Howell Ave (600-127-4-44), (R), $345,000

• Culver, J to Seventeen East Second LLC, 17 E 2nd St (600-128-6-35), (R), $400,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Reilly, S to Jones, Matthew, 17 Congdon Rd (700-15-4-60), (R), $1,517,500

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Mahoney, A to WH Crumb LLC, 300 Corey Creek Ln (1000-78-4-7), (V), $190,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Bujnicki, F to Duffy, William, 97 Sound Rd (600-35-3-10.7), (R), $505,000

• Themak, G & J to Rotanz, Daniel, 149 Remsen Rd (600-55-1-10), (R), $400,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)