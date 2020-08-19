Column on failed budget, Shelter Island to decide fate of Indians nickname
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Aug. 19.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Column: With failed budget, students do pay the price
Shelter Island will decide fate of Indians nickname this month
More Riverhead events to be postponed, canceled
Shelter Island will decide fate of Indians nickname this month
100 years ago, women’s suffrage passed in what was hardly a sure thing
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Driver indicted on manslaughter charge for crash that claimed life of 87-year-old Greenport woman
Let’s try this again: New Vineyard View lottery set for Sept. 8
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Column: With failed budget, students do pay the price
More Riverhead events to be postponed, canceled
NORTHFORKER
The Front Porch Interview: Former Brooklynites on starting over as oyster farmers in Southold
8 items from Southold small businesses that will make you want to #shoplocal
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 57.