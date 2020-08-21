Flanders motorcyclist injured in Shirley crash

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

A Flanders man was seriously injured after his motorcycle was struck by the driver of an SUV on Sunrise Highway in Shirley early Thursday morning, according to Suffolk police.

Kevin Flores-Salgado, 21, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue where he is being treated for serious injuries, police said in a press release.

Officials said Jean Cassamajor was driving a 2005 Toyota Sequoia eastbound on Sunrise Highway when he struck Mr. Flores-Salgado, who was also traveling eastbound on a 2017 Kawasaki Ninja, as he attempted to change lanes.

The crash occurred just east of William Floyd Parkway around 6:30 a.m., according to police. Mr. Cassamajor, 54, of North Babylon, was not injured in the crash. Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Police are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.