Blotter: Crash leads to aggravated DWI arrest

A Riverhead man was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated Saturday night after he crashed his car into a marked Riverhead Town police car on West Main Street near Kroemer Avenue.

The incident took place at about 9:39 p.m. when the police officer was driving west on West Main Street and his car was struck from behind, according to police, who said neither driver was injured.

The officer arrested the driver of the other car — Marlon Uz-Cubule, 28, and charged him with aggravated driving while intoxicated and a number of vehicle and traffic violations, according to police.

• About $4,500 worth of miscellaneous power tools were reported stolen from a trailer on Sound Avenue and Fresh Pond Avenue in Baiting Hollow last Wednesday morning, according to police.

• Police received a complaint last Thursday from a man who said an unknown person used his personal information to open up a First National Bank of Omaha account and made purchases of $1,395 through that account, according to police, who have turned the investigation over to the detective unit.

• A man removed 21 items from Target on Route 58 without paying last Wednesday, according to police, who said the total value of the stolen items was $793.11.

• Aidas Beconic, 49, of Riverhead was charged with driving while intoxicated Sunday night on Hubbard Avenue in Riverhead.

• A car speaker, valued at $500, was reportedly stolen from a car parked on Griffing Avenue Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

• A power washer valued at $300 was reported stolen from Maple Tree Deli on West Main Street on Aug. 4, according to police.

• A credit card and a driver’s license where reported stolen from a car parked on Sweezy Avenue in Riverhead Sunday, according to police.

• Southampton Town police arrested a 26-year-old Mastic Beach man on drug charges following a DWI crash in Flanders Friday afternoon.

Police said Richard Kruger left the scene of a crash after striking a utility pole and was stopped on East Street around 1:40 p.m. and found to be under the influence of drugs.

Mr. Kruger also reportedly gave a false name to a police officer in attempt to evade a warrant from the Suffolk County Police Department.

He was charged with false personation, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated, police said.

• Lauren Curdgel, 52, of Coram was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop on Long Neck Boulevard in Flanders Sunday at approximately 5 p.m.

• A 37-year-old Riverhead man was arrested for DWI in Hampton Bays early Sunday morning after a police officer found him asleep in his vehicle.

According to a report, Rigoberto Ruiz-Coz was parked along Route 24 in the shoulder with his left blinker on and was disoriented and intoxicated after an officer banged on his window “numerous times.”

He was charged with driving while intoxicated, according to police.

• Detectives are investigating a report of a burglary in Riverside.

According to police, a woman called Sunday to report that after returning to her home on Flanders Road shortly before 8 p.m., the front door was unlocked, a window screen had been taken off and several items were missing from the residence.

The woman told police she left her home the night prior and neighbors did not report any suspicious activity or people to police, according to a report.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.