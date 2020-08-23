New downtown brew pub up for public hearing next month

Peconic County Brewing would be located in the Riverview Lofts building. (File photo)

Peconic County Brewing Company, the proposed brew pub on the ground floor of the Riverview Lofts affordable apartment building under construction on 221 East Main St., has been issued a “negative declaration” by the Riverhead Town Board, meaning it “does not pose any significant negative environmental impacts, nor will it impair the reasonable and orderly development of the surrounding area, nor will it have a negative impact on the character of the surrounding area,” according to a resolution approved at Tuesday’s Town Board meeting.

The applicant is Jeff Schaeffer of East Patchogue.

The Town Board also scheduled a virtual public hearing on the brew pub’s special permit application for Sept. 1 at 2:15 p.m. The public can watch the hearing on the town’s website and comment through the Zoom application.

“I think it’s the ideal location for an ideal type of restaurant brewery,” Councilman Tim Hubbard said at last Thursday’s Town Board work session.

The property’s Downtown Center-1 zoning allows a brew pub only with a special permit from the Town Board. Special permit applications require public hearings.

The proposed brew pub use will manufacture beer and prepare and serve food within a 6,583-square-foot indoor space and a 1,988-square-foot outdoor terrace space at the Riverview Lofts apartment complex. The brew pub will be on the south end of the building, according to Mr. Schaeffer.

The brew pub will offer tastings and growler refills as well, according to the application.