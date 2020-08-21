Long Island Sound beaches closed due to high bacteria levels

Several private beaches along the Long Island Sound in Riverhead Town were ordered closed Friday by the Suffolk County Department Health after they were tested and found to contain high levels of bacteria, the county said in a press release.

The Woodcliff Park Property Owners Association beach and the beaches at Camp DeWolfe in Wading River and the Baiting Hollow Scout Camp will be closed along with the public Shoreham Beach in Brookhaven Town.

Bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result in gastrointestinal illness, as well as infections of the eyes, ears, nose and throat, the release states.

For the latest information on affected beaches, call the Bathing Beach Hotline at 631-852-5822 or contact the Department’s Office of Ecology at 631-852-5760 during normal business hours.

To view an interactive map of beach closures/advisories, visit: https://ny.healthinspections.us/ny_beaches/