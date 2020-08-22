Congressman Zeldin to speak at Republican National Convention Wednesday

President Trump and Congressman Lee Zeldin in 2018. (Credit: Tara Smith/file)

East End Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) will be among the primetime speakers at the Republican National Convention this week, his office announced Saturday.

Mr. Zeldin will deliver his remarks from Long Island on Wednesday, the third night of the four-day convention, according a press release. It will be a “positive-focused speech,” the release stated.

“It will be an honor to address our great nation in prime-time Wednesday night during this historic event and represent the hardworking people of Long Island as our country approaches this most important election of our lifetime,” the Congressman said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Mr. Zeldin told Newsday, which first reported that he had been tapped to give remarks, that his speech will be about four minutes long.

Much like the Democratic National Convention last week, the GOP will host its virtually with speeches coming from multiple locations. It will be based in Charlotte, N.C.

Mr. Zeldin has been a close ally of the president, even traveling with him aboard Air Force One to attend a political rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma in June. The president has also held several fundraisers in the Hamptons in recent years, part of Mr. Zeldin’s district, including two earlier this month.

Mr. Zeldin is a third-term Congressman up for re-election in November. He will be opposed by Democrat Nancy Goroff of Stony Brook, where she previously served as chair of Stony Brook University’s chemistry department. An attorney, Mr. Zeldin previously served in the U.S. Army and the New York State Senate.

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated Ms. Goroff is the chair of Stony Brook University’s chemistry department. She has not served in that role for more than a year.