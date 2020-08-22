Nursery worker in serious condition after being trapped in farm equipment

Shade Trees Nursery in Jamesport was the scene of Saturday’s accident. (Credit: Tara Smith)

A worker at Shade Trees Nursery in Jamesport was hospitalized Saturday after he became trapped in a piece of farm equipment, Riverhead Town Police said in a press release.

The man, who was not identified, got his upper body and his right arm trapped in what police described as “an irrigation hose reel piece of machinery” at the Herricks Lane nursery.

He was unconscious and not breathing when police arrived shortly after 9 a.m., according to the press release, but regained a pulse after police and Riverhead EMS performed CPR on him.

He was freed from the machine by police and other employees at the nursery. The Jamesport Fire Department and Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

The man was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. He was in stable, but serious condition Saturday afternoon, police said.

The Riverhead Town Police Detective Division were also requested and responded to assist in the investigation. Representatives of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration also responded to the scene for an investigation, police said.