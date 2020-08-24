Patricia Ann Sosnowski

Patricia Ann ‘Pat’ Sosnowski

Patricia Ann “Pat” Sosnowski passed on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at her home in East Marion, N.Y. She was 87 years old.

Patricia was born in 1933 in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Henry and Agnes Schriefer. She was the youngest of four children, two of whom preceded her in death. She is survived by her oldest sister, Agnes.

Pat married her high-school sweetheart, Walter Sosnowski, who predeceased her. They were together for over 60 years and married 57 years. Pat was blessed with a large and loving family. Together they had five children: Diane Maehr (David, deceased), Donald Sosnowski (Alexandria), Walter Sosnowski (Laura), Carol Miller (Peter, deceased) and David Sosnowski (Shannon). She is survived by 15 grandchildren: Clif, Erin, Walter, Erica, Kristie, Melanie, Faye, Matthew, Madison, Aaron, Isaac, Peter, Lenny, Willy and Persio; and seven great-grandchildren, with two great-grandchildren on the way.

Pat volunteered her time at the Eastern Long Island Hospital Opportunity Shop in Greenport, N.Y., and was a member of the East Marion Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, Aug. 25, from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cut­ch­ogue. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cut­ch­ogue.

Memorial donations may be made to Southold Animal Shelter, c/o North Fork Animal Welfare League, and/or East Marion Fire Department.

