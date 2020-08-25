Florence ‘Happy’ Agoglia

Florence Margaret “Happy” (née Foy) Agoglia of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Laurel, N.Y., passed away peacefully of natural causes Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at her home in Laurel, 12 days after her 93rd birthday.

Happy, a well-earned nickname due to her joyous spirit, was the beloved wife of the late Gerard F. Agoglia and devoted mother of Gerard F. Jr. (Dorothy), Dr. Kathleen L. (Debbie), Mary Terese (David) and John F. (Lori). She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Happy grew up in Park Slope, Brooklyn. She attended St. Joseph’s High School, Bridge Street. She worked for the Bank of China on Wall Street for several years. She married Gerard F. Agoglia Sr. on Sept. 3, 1949, and raised four children.

She fulfilled her lifelong dream of completing her college degree at St. Joseph’s College in Brooklyn, where she majored in early education, and subsequently worked as a reading specialist for several decades in the New York City public school system.

She was an active parishioner at St. Bernard’s R.C. Church in Brooklyn, where she taught CCD and was president of the Rosary Society and the Good Neighbors Club. She was also president of the Marymount College Mothers Club, Tarrytown, N.Y., for several years, when her two daughters were enrolled there.

She had resided in Wayne, Pa., with her daughter Mary for the past 15 years. She was an active member of the Wayne Senior Center, a reading tutor at St. Katherine of Sienna Elementary School and an active member of St. Katherine’s Rosary Society and senior group.

The family received friends Aug. 20 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Aug. 21 at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, with Msgr. Joseph Staudt officiating. Interment followed at Calverton National Cemetery.

