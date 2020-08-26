Free meals for all Riverhead students, McDonald’s to close next month

The McDonald’s franchise in Wading River. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Aug. 26.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Free breakfast, lunch for all Riverhead students this year

Wading River McDonald’s to close Sept. 15

Riverhead BOE seeking firm to lead superintendent search; district will participate in traffic safety program

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Anticipating $1M in unused sick and vacation payouts, Southold police chief requests big spending hike

Four new stores pitched for cleared lot on Pike Street in Mattituck

Southold Town Hall reopening: Here’s what you should know

NORTHFORKER

Northforker staff pick their favorite pizza on the North Fork

Felicia Explores: A dreamy design-themed day on Shelter Island

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 64.