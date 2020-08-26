Murphy sentencing delayed amid allegations of juror misconduct

Thomas Murphy leaves court in December after the guilty verdict. (Credit: Tara Smith)

The sentencing of Thomas Murphy, the Holbrook man convicted of killing a Wading River Boy Scout in a 2018 drunken driving crash, was delayed Wednesday following allegations of juror misconduct from his defense team.

Mr. Murphy appeared before Acting Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho in Central Islip Wednesday morning, more than eight months after a jury found him guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter and other charges.

But his sentencing, which had been anticipated by prosecutors and the families of his victims, was postponed after Judge Camacho scheduled a hearing on allegations of juror misconduct at the request of defense attorney Steven Politi.

Prosecutors said at trial that Mr. Murphy’s blood alcohol content was 0.13% after the Sept. 30, 2018 crash, when his Mercedes-Benz SUV veered off a Manorville roadway and struck a group of Boy Scouts, killing 12-year-old Andrew McMorris of Wading River and injuring three of his friends. The boys were out on a 20-mile hike at the time of the crash.

The McMorris family with attorney Chris McGrath outside the Central Islip courthouse prior to Wednesday’s court proceeding. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Prosecutors said Mr. Murphy, 61, spent that morning golfing and drinking vodka with friends at the nearby Swan Lake golf course in Manorville and a witness said that he turned down a ride home from a sober friend. Mr. Murphy refused to take a Breathalyzer test at the scene of the crash.

“That was the moment that changed everything,” assistant district attorney Raymond Varuolo said at trial last November. “From that point on, Mr. Murphy’s conduct was shockingly reckless.”

During the six-week trial last fall, Mr. Murphy’s defense team conceded that the crash was an “unavoidable tragic accident,” while arguing that the criminal case that followed was one built around an ever-evolving set of facts manufactured by prosecutors right up until the final hours of the trial.

Andrew McMorris on the morning he was killed. (Courtesy photo)

Throughout the trial, Mr. Politi argued that Mr. Murphy’s blood was improperly drawn and tested in addition to claiming the scouts were poorly supervised as they hiked along David Terry Road in Manorville. He also claimed Mr. Murphy consumed no more than six ounces of vodka that morning and, due to his 350-pound frame, could not have been intoxicated.

Mr. Murphy, who was convicted last Dec. 18, had remained free on $500,000 bond since his October 2018 arraignment.

Editor’s Note: This post will be updated with more details and reaction from the proceeding.