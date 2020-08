With storms in the forecast, Riverhead Town has canceled the Dine on 25 scheduled for Thursday night, Aug. 27, according to Supervisor Yvette Aguiar.

The event, the last of four planned for this summer, was scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m. on downtown Main Street.

Ms. Aguiar said there is a rain date and that the next and final Dine on 25 event will be held next Thursday, Sept. 3, from 5:30 to 9 p.m.