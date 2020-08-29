Blotters: Man reports daughter was injured in dispute with strangers

A man and his 12-year-old daughter reported being injured early Sunday after a dispute with several unknown people on Route 58, according to Riverhead Town police.

The suspects fled the area prior to police arrival. The man and his daughter were taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance for medical treatment, according to police. The investigation has been turned out to the detective division, police said.

Additional information was not available.

• The North Face store at Tanger Outlets reported that three men stole 20 women’s jackets with a total value of $2,000 on Aug. 22, according to police.

• Juan Cruz, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated early Sunday morning on Heidi Behr Way, according to police.

• Three wine-barrel tables were reported stolen from Long Island Spirits on Sound Avenue in Baiting Hollow last Wednesday night, according to police. The value of the stolen items was not reported.

• A speaker valued at $500 was reported stolen last Tuesday afternoon from a car on Griffing Avenue.

• A mirror valued at $494 was reported stolen from a 2020 Ford Transit van last Thursday at Riverhead Ford Lincoln on Route 58, according to police.

• A woman stole three women’s polo shirts from the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory store at Tanger Outlets Friday night. The estimated value of the shirts is $270, according to police.

• Police charged Cassandra Bell with removing $269 worth of clothing from the Old Navy store at Tanger Outlets Sunday afternoon. Charges against Ms. Bell for petit larceny were forwarded to Riverhead Town Justice Court, according to police.

Southampton Town police arrested a Mount Sinai man on DWI charges after he left the scene of an accident on Flanders Road Sunday night.

According to a police report, officers responded to a crash and transported a woman to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead after she complained of pain to her side.

Police located the white Range Rover that reportedly drove away from the scene at a nearby gas station, where the driver, Jose Dominguez, 39, told police that the other car hit him and he was waiting for a ride.

Police determined Mr. Dominguez to be intoxicated and arrested him for driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident and a violation.

• An unknown man wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and mask stole a 12-pack of White Claw seltzers from a store on Flanders Road last Thursday at 2:24 a.m.

• After being involved in a motor vehicle crash in Tuckahoe, Mitchell Edens, 56, of Riverhead was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was arrested and released on an appearance ticket, police reports said.

• Southampton police arrested Izabel Cantecamey, 27, of Southampton of driving with a suspended license on Flanders Road last Monday around 8 p.m.

Mr. Cantecamey was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and released on an appearance ticket, police said.

• A woman called police to report that two gold rings are missing from her jewelry box Sunday around 8:45 p.m. Police noted that there were no signs of forced entry to her home and the woman may have misplaced them.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.