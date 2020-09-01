Town unveils new playground equipment, school board will discuss bringing back programs

Riverhead Town officials at Monday’s unveiling of new playground equipment in Jamesport. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Sept. 1.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead BOE will discuss bringing back sports, plays and music after Sept. 16

Town unveils new playground equipment in Wading River, Jamesport

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport’s parklets plan celebrated as a pandemic success story

Some Fishers Island residents are pushing back on plan to bring affordable housing to community

NORTHFORKER

North Fork farmers are putting their best stuff into ice cream

North Fork Dream Home: Greenport home sits on six acres of undisturbed vistas

WEATHER

There’s a chance of showers throughout the day today with a high near 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 66.