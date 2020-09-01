David Carney Walker

David Carney Walker, 93, of Westhampton passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.

David was born at Southampton Hospital, the son of David and Marion (Carney) Walker. He was married to his loving wife, Annamae (Brown) Walker, for 64 years.

David grew up during the Great Depression and told many stories of difficult times his family faced. He was very proud of his Irish heritage and his visit to Ireland. He attended Westhampton High School and left to join the United States Navy during World War II. He attended electrician’s school in the Navy and after being honorably discharged he joined International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 25, where he was a member for 72 years.

In his early years, he worked as an electrician during the day and in the evenings as a teacher in the electrical apprenticeship program. He lived in Sayville when his eight children were young and moved to Cut­ch­ogue in 1970. He was a member of both Sayville and Cut­ch­ogue fire departments. He was the last surviving member of Cut­ch­ogue Fire Department’s “Over the Hill” racing team.

In retirement, David and Annamae loved to travel. They bought a motor home and traveled the continental U.S. extensively and even drove to Alaska. In addition, they traveled to Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and made many trips to the Hawaiian Islands. He also earned his pilot’s license and enjoyed flying as a hobby. The couple settled in Florida for 10 years before returning to Long Island in 2012. He spent part of his retirement playing golf, but he really loved playing dominoes and kings in the corner with his family.

David was predeceased by his wife, Annamae; his sister, Elizabeth Dryburgh; his son David J. Walker and his grandson Kyle A. Boyd. He is survived by his children Therese Bodenstein, Mary George, Irene Smith, Jean Pliakas, Robert, Ann Marie Mulvihill and Edward; 10 grandchildren, Michelle Weston, Michael, Robert and Ryan Walker, Meghan Bodenstein, Haley and Colin Mulvihill, Elena and Tessa Pliakas, and Emily Walker; three great-grandchildren, Luke and Lauren Weston and Keegan Power; two nephews, Steven Walter and John Brown; and one niece, Barbara (Brown) Markell.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Sept. 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cut­ch­ogue. A funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cut­ch­ogue. Burial with military honors will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.