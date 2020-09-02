Riverhead police seek witnesses to crash, residents support solar farm moratorium
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Sept. 2.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead police seek witnesses to single-car crash that left driver seriously injured
Residents agree Riverhead should hold off on approving more solar farms at public hearing
Shelter Island school board votes unanimously to retire the nickname Indians
Return of school sports in age of COVID-19 raises questions — here are some answers
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport delays vote on noise code with board members concerned bill doesn’t achieve goal
NORTHFORKER
The best things we’ve eaten (so far!) in 2020
All the places to buy roadside oysters on the North Fork
WEATHER
There’s a chance of showers today with a high near 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 73.