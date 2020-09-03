First day of school in Riverhead, VJ Day anniversary recognized
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Sept. 3.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Back to school on the North Fork: A return unlike any other
VJ Day Anniversary: Local veterans share their WWII stories
NORTHFORKER
Our September issue is here and it’s all about food
Your complete guide to Labor Day fun on the North Fork
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 69. There’s a chance of showers in the evening.