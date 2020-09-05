Blotters: DWI arrests, thefts reported at Tanger

Angel Tezenalvado, 32, address unavailable, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated early last Wednesday on Sweezy Avenue in Riverhead, according to police.

• Veronica Bradley, 46, address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated Sunday night on East Main Street and Ostrander Avenue, according to police.

• Two men stole 400 articles of clothing from the LaCoste store at Tanger Outlets last Wednesday afternoon, according to police, who said the estimated value of the stolen clothing is $37,680.

• Four men stole $5,000 worth of clothing from the Tommy Hilfiger store at Tanger Outlets last Thursday afternoon, according to police.

• A white gold and diamond tennis bracelet was reported stolen at Reeves Beach last Wednesday night, according to police, who said the estimated value of the bracelet is $1,200.

• Someone stole $150 from two vehicles on Sound Road in Wading River last Wednesday morning, according to police.

• Southampton police arrested a 33-year-old Flanders man for driving with a suspended license following a minor motor vehicle accident in Tuckahoe Saturday afternoon.

Jeremias Suruy-Xiquin was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and his vehicle was impounded, police said.

• Two men wearing black hoodies stole a 12-pack of White Claw hard seltzers from 7-Eleven on Flanders Road last Thursday around 3 a.m.