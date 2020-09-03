With a heavy heart, we must say on Aug. 29, 2020, we laid to rest our son, father and brother, William H. Oliver Jr. of Riverhead.

Billy was born May 25, 1976. He was predeceased by his father, William H. Oliver Sr., and is survived by his mother, Irene Griffin of Virginia; brothers, Robert Oliver Sr. of Ronkonkoma, Anthony Oliver Sr. of Shirley; four beautiful children, Hailey Cristiano of Chicago, Ill., Jayden, Bree and Robert William Oliver of Riverhead, N.Y.; and many, many family members and loved ones.

Billy had an amazing heart and touched so many lives. He loved his family. He had a long, hard fight but now his fight is over and his time now is to rest.

Billy will be cremated and a memorial will follow Saturday, Sept. 12, at 2 p.m. at Riverhead VFW Post 2476.

Arrangements were in the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

This is a paid notice.