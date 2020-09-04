FBI asked to look at hate mail received by school admin, fall agritainment given green light by state
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Town asking FBI to investigate racist letters former school superintendent reported to police
As fall approaches, governor announces guidelines for agritourism
Bike racing proposed for EPCAL runways in 2021
Longtime Latin teacher retires following last-minute restructuring
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Eagle Scout project at Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society shines a spotlight on our past
NORTHFORKER
Il Giardino offers authentic southern Italian home cooking fresh from the garden
North Fork Open Houses: 8 listings to check out for the weekend of September 5
Farm stand spotlight: Wowak Farms
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 58. Temperatures are likely to be in the mid-to-upper 70s this weekend with clear skies and plenty of sunshine.