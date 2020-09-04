FBI asked to look at hate mail received by school admin, fall agritainment given green light by state

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Sept. 4.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town asking FBI to investigate racist letters former school superintendent reported to police

As fall approaches, governor announces guidelines for agritourism

Bike racing proposed for EPCAL runways in 2021

Longtime Latin teacher retires following last-minute restructuring

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Eagle Scout project at Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society shines a spotlight on our past

NORTHFORKER

Il Giardino offers authentic southern Italian home cooking fresh from the garden

North Fork Open Houses: 8 listings to check out for the weekend of September 5

Farm stand spotlight: Wowak Farms

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 58. Temperatures are likely to be in the mid-to-upper 70s this weekend with clear skies and plenty of sunshine.