Alerio A. Cardinale of Laurel and Florida died Sept. 2, 2020, in Florida. He was 102.

The family will receive visitors from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, followed by interment at St. John’s Cemetery in Middle Village, Queens.

Memorial donations may be made to Mercy Ships, P.O. Box 1930, Lindale, TX 75771.