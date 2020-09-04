Walter O. Taylor of Riverhead died Sept. 3, 2020, at his home. He was 93.

Mr. Taylor was born May 1, 1927, in Jamaica, Queens. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Formerly of Mastic, N.Y., he owned Taylor’s Auto Body Shop in Mastic. Following his retirement, he and his wife, Margaret, moved to Riverhead.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years; his children Donna Turner (Stephen), Joan Vogel (Michael), Walter J. Taylor and Nancy Taylor Gosselin (Raymond); grandchildren Jennifer Tong, David Vogel, Kymberlee Arnold, Megan Small and Ryan Arnold; and great-grandchildren Jason Tong, Julie Tong, Connor Arnold, Tyler Simmons and Emmy Wilkins. His daughter Paula Small predeceased him.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Sept. 7, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, with a service at 7:30. Burial will take place Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Calverton National Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to arrive at the funeral home at 11 a.m. for the procession at noon.

