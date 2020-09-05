Cops: Fight over bicycle leads to stabbing near train station

File photo

A 27-year-old Riverhead man was stabbed Friday evening during a dispute that erupted between several men over a bicycle on Railroad Avenue, according to Riverhead Town police.

Police responded just before 8 p.m. near the train station and found the victim had an open wound to his lower left leg and had been cut. The victim was treated at the scene by Riverhead ambulance volunteers and transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment.

An investigation revealed that a fight had broken out involving a large group and the victim was cut by an unknown person during the melee, police said. No arrests were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.