Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 14-year-old boy.

Leo Hernandez left Little Flower Children’s Services in Wading River Saturday. He is a white Hispanic with blue eyes and brown hair. He is 5-foot-6 and weighs 125 pounds, police said.

No foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500.