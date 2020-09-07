Two students test positive for COVID-19 at Aquebogue Elementary School

Decals reminding students to social distance at Riverhead schools. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Two students who attend Aquebogue Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19, interim superintendent Christina Tona said in an email to parents Sunday night. The students are siblings, she said.

Students and teachers in the cohorts with those students on the first two days of school last week are now being asked by the Suffolk County Department of Health to quarantine for 14 days, the district said. The portions of the school building where those students were last week have also been closed.

“Learning will continue remotely,” Ms. Tona said. “We are also in touch with anyone who may have had even incidental contact with these students.

“We are also in contact with the Suffolk County Department of Health and will take the steps necessary to protect the health of our students and staff.”

As per the district’s reopening plan, students in all grades are split into cohorts with half the students attending classes on Thursday and Friday and the other half on Monday and Tuesday.

To balance things out for the first week of school, students in one cohort attended school Thursday and other students returned Friday. The district did not say which day the kids attended, though it did notify affected families.

All students will learn remotely on Wednesdays and the two days they do not attend in person.

The State Health Department on Sunday reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 in Suffolk County for the prior 24-hour period.