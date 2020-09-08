Students test positive for COVID-19 in Riverhead; Southold Schools pushes back opening
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Two students test positive for COVID-19 at Aquebogue Elementary School
Police seek help finding missing Riverhead teen
Cops: Teenager reported missing from Little Flower Children’s Services
Visitation returns to nursing homes with new set of challenges and more potentially on the way
Firearm testing range approved in Riverhead, despite concerns from Planning Board chair
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Update: ‘Majority’ of Southold school district employees will quarantine for 14 days
New country music album devoted to work of Hall of Fame Greenport songwriter
NORTHFORKER
A low-key foodie scene has put downtown Wading River back on the map
Through Your Lens: Some of our favorite #northforker photos of the week
One Minute on the North Fork: A truly spectacular sunset
How to help the North Fork’s health care heroes—and maybe win $20,000
Toast all the top-rated North Fork wines with a special tasting
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high near 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 64.