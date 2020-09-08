George J. Worthington Sr.

George J. Worthington Sr. of Flanders died Aug. 31, 2020, at his home. He was 80.

He was born in Flanders June 29, 1940, to Oscar and Hazel Worthington.

Mr. Worthington worked as a courier for Eastern Suffolk Cardiology and was a past member of Riverhead Moose Lodge.

Family members said he enjoyed NASCAR and the Riverhead Raceway and was a fan of the New York Yankees and the Green Bay Packers.

Predeceased by his wife, Leona, and his son George Jr., Mr. Worthington is survived by his son Ronald, of Florida; his sisters, Nora and Alberta; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Cremation was private. Services will be held at a later date to be announced.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home assisted the family.