The family of Calverton resident Michael DeNicolo, formerly of Flanders, will receive visitors Saturday, Sept. 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Mr. DeNicolo died Aug. 9, 2020, at age 90.

Memorial donations may be made to Flanders Fire Department, 19 Firehouse Lane, Riverhead, NY 11901.