Riverhead ‘Back the Blue’ rally has been canceled

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

An event to honor law enforcement that was scheduled for Saturday afternoon has been canceled, according to Gary Brodman, the organizer of the event.

Mr. Brodman declined to specify why the event was cancelled, other than to say it was his decision and now the town’s.

The event was originally scheduled for the Peconic River parking lot on Sept. 12 at 1 p.m., but was moved to Stotzky Park at the suggestion of the town Police Department.

Mr. Brodman had earlier this year used Facebook to organize a similar rally to support frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19. He started a private Facebook group that grew to nearly 2,000 members.

The Back the Blue Rally, as he had called it, was done mostly with the New York City Police Department in mind, but Mr. Brodman said it wasn’t limited to specific law enforcement organizations.

“These men and women put their lives on the line every day,” he wrote on Facebook.