Flanders couple remembered for big hearts, ‘Back the Blue’ rally canceled

Mary and George Worthington. (Courtesy Photo)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Sept. 10.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Former Flanders fire chief, wife remembered for ‘big hearts’

Riverhead ‘Back the Blue’ rally has been canceled

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Second affordable housing lottery has heartbroken North Fork residents on the outside looking in

A decade in the making, Southold Town Board adopts Comprehensive Plan

Southold approves zone change on Plum Island ferry property, a key step in preservation efforts

Column: Greenport great is gone

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Northforker staffers run on caffeine

These throwback North Fork restaurants are offering up an old-fashioned good time

Farm stand spotlight: Sylvester Manor Educational Farm

WEATHER

Expect cloudy skies today with a high near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance of thunderstorms throughout the day. The low tonight will be around 65.