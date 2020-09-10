Marie M. Bradensten of Riverhead died Sept. 10, 2020, at her home. She was 98.

Born March 11, 1922, in Queens, N.Y., she was the daughter of Johanna and Andrew Brems.

She was a homemaker, a very simple woman who enjoyed traveling, fishing, clamming and scalloping, and being with her family.

Her husband, George Bradensten, died March 11, 2006. She is survived by her daughters, Caryn (George) Yakaboski and Madalin (Bob) Stankewicz; her grandchildren, George, April, Cristin and Lauren; and two great-grandchildren, Jacob and Finley.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Sept. 13, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at the funeral home. Following the service, Marie will be taken to her final resting place at Calverton National Cemetery.

